Hundreds of people were injured and 10 died at controversial rapper Travis Scott's concert last month at the Texas Astroworld festival.

Scott was accused of inciting the crowd and causing a riot and slammed for failing to deescalate the situation, with many pointing out that he could have ended the concert much earlier.

Three days after the tragedy, the musician issued an apology and offered to pay for victims' funerals. But, according to new reports, some families are insulted by the offer.