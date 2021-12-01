El Chapo's Wife Emma Coronel Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of the notorious Mexican drug lord El Chapo, was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison.

Coronel, a dual U.S.-Mexican citizen, was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport. In June, she pleaded guilty to helping her husband smuggle drugs into America, and to helping him escape from a high-security prison in Mexico.

El Chapo, whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera, was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 on multiple counts related to drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder.