What's Next For Kemba Walker? 3 Teams That Could Trade For Him

With just some weeks into the NBA season, the New York Knicks have already made a tough call.

Coach Tom Thibodeau decided to bench Kemba Walker after the team posted a -13.3 net rating with him on the court:

“It’s a tough decision to make, but you always have to do what’s best for the team,” Thibodeau told the media, as quoted by the New York Post. “I view Kemba as a starter and I’ve got great respect for who Kemba is as a person, number one, and all that he’s accomplished in this league. But I have to do what I think is best for the team.”