NBA fans had what they were craving for last night when the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors clashed in a potential Western Conference Finals preview.

The two teams with the best record in the league met for bragging rights and the first spot in the West.

Notably, it was Monty Williams' team who had the last laugh, as the Suns shot nearly 50% from the floor and 40% from beyond the arc to beat the Warriors 104-96 to take their record to 18-3.