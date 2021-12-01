Lakers Rumors: LeBron James' Potential Return Date From COVID-19 Revealed

Just when the Los Angeles Lakers thought that LeBron James will finally help them turn around their slow start to the season, bad luck knocked on their door again.

The soon-to-be 37 year-old will be out for the foreseeable future after testing positive for COVID-19, already missing last night's road game against the Sacramento Kings.

James, who's fully vaccinated, was sent back to Los Angeles to go through the NBA's mandatory quarantine.

LeBron had just returned to the court after missing some time with an abdominal strain.