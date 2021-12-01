Erika Jayne All Cheek In High Heels Without Underwear

Erika Jayne went very barely-there as she teased her Instagram followers in a high heels and no-pants look earlier this year. The 50-year-old Bravo star, lately hitting up Mexico for a little vacay amid her legal dramas, was braving quite the look back in July, posting for her 2.5 million followers and rocking a Barbie finish.

Erika, who has gained over 230,000 likes for her cheeky snap, posed all bombshell and looking closer to 35 - while The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star faced backlash for a recent swimwear snap, there was only love for this shot.

Showing Off On The 'Gram

Scroll for the photo. It showed the singer and ex to Tom Girardi seated amid a pastel-blue studio setting. Erika was wearing a tight and baby pink top, plus a cute white jacket, but it was commando down below as the star showcased her toned and shapely legs while seemingly undies-free.

Erika also elongated her legs via a dagger pair of white stiletto heels, with a cute bow in her hair upping the girly vibe. A wordless caption offered only a heart emoji. More after the snap.

The post quickly gained a like from 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears - the sister to pop princess Britney Spears joins celebrities including rapper Nicki Minaj and reality star Savannah Chrisley in following Erika's Instagram.

Talk right now is still of Erika's divorce from Tom, though. In 2020, and after 20 years of marriage, Erika filed for divorce, although sources report the star has been on a date - all hush hush, though. Per Hollywood Life, the Bravo lot don't want her dating on-camera either.

Reportedly Excited To Date

The source dished: “She’s trying the dating pool because she’s really ready to move on with her life. She’s excited to fall in love again,” adding: "She wants to keep that very private, but she’s feeling excited about this and happy in her life right now.”

Erika, meanwhile, addressed the split while speaking to Bravo host Andy Cohen this year, saying: “I said to Tom if you are in love with someone else, divorce me. He said nothing. If you are in love with someone else, don’t make me a bad guy.”

Glamming Up In Mexico

November saw Erika go South of the border for a little sun in Mexico, where Instagram photos showed her all glammed up, on the beach, and rocking luxury brands including Kylie Jenner-adored Pucci and iconic Italian label Versace. "Fun in the MF sun," EJ wrote while stretching on a sand beach and wearing a kaftan.

Erika also went sporty and '80s in a high-cut black swimsuit, although the photo had fans slamming her and calling Photoshop. Erika has ignored the backlash.

