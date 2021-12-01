Kate Beckinsale All Legs In Skimpy Poolside Latex

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 673594

Rebecca Cukier

Kate Beckinsale looked jaw-dropping while in skin-tight and revealing latex for a night-time poolside shoot recently. The 48-year-old actress continues to make headlines for looking closer to 35 than 50 - she's also back in the news as ex Pete Davidson seemingly dates makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

Proving she's still got it at 48, Kate updated her Instagram earlier this month while rocking a look KKW Beauty founder Kim would likely approve of. The Pearl Harbor star went jet black, she wore high heels, and she's snagged over 150,000 likes.

The Latest

Erika Jayne Celebrates Garcelle Beauvais' Birthday Amid Legal Woes

Erika Jayne All Cheek In High Heels Without Underwear

Kate Beckinsale All Legs In Skimpy Poolside Latex

Kaia Gerber Earns Calvin Klein Cash In Her Undies

A $4-Million House And Other Luxuries: How Zendaya Spends Her Money

Killing It In Poolside Latex

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos. They showed the British beauty all legs as she highlighted her slim waist and abs. Kate was by a still pool that was lit up, with the shot showing her full-length and wearing a high-waisted and very clingy pair of black latex pants - the star paired them with a skimpy tube top and fluffy, faux fur jacket to match, plus a pair of high-heeled and platform boots.

All thigh gap and swinging a hip slightly, Kate stunned while rocking drop earrings, then reappearing in motion with a swipe right.

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

The next snap went fun as Kate's face was fully blurred from motion, with the light-hearted feel here upped. A caption gave no clues, with Beckinsale using only a black heart emoji. Quick to comment and seemingly impressed was Legally Blonde actress Selma Blair, who wrote: "Hot damn."

Also sending the thumbs-up was newly-married socialite and reality star Paris Hilton. The blonde dropped Kate three fire emoji, with fans also calling the star "sexy" and one of "the most beautiful women alive." More after the photos.

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Scroll For More Snaps

Shutterstock | 64736

Kate, since updating in a plunging gown while attending the Fashion Awards 2021 at London's Royal Albert Hall, has been opening up on keeping her sensational figure as she approaches 50. The mom of one made 2020 headlines for speaking to Women's Health, using her sense of humor and saying:

"If I ate too much dark chocolate, it would be like someone else taking cocaine. I’m very connected to my body – if I’m going to experience stress, I’m probably going to experience it physically."

Addressing Dating Pete Davidson

Pete, 28, was 26 when he dated Kate - at the time 46. The star touched on the hate she received over the age gap, stating:

"If everyone’s sh-tting on you, it can make you feel kind of ugh for a minute – especially if there’s really nothing wrong." Without naming comedian Pete, Kate continued: "If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it, but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited."

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Panicked In Naked Mud Bath Scene With Lady Gaga

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Penelope Cruz is Playing One of the Most 'Difficult Characters' in 'Madres Paralelas'

Alexandra Daddario Says Lady Gaga Is Her Best On-Screen Kiss

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.