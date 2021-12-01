Kate Beckinsale All Legs In Skimpy Poolside Latex

Kate Beckinsale looked jaw-dropping while in skin-tight and revealing latex for a night-time poolside shoot recently. The 48-year-old actress continues to make headlines for looking closer to 35 than 50 - she's also back in the news as ex Pete Davidson seemingly dates makeup mogul Kim Kardashian.

Proving she's still got it at 48, Kate updated her Instagram earlier this month while rocking a look KKW Beauty founder Kim would likely approve of. The Pearl Harbor star went jet black, she wore high heels, and she's snagged over 150,000 likes.