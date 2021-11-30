Police Raid Marilyn Manson's Home Over Sexual Assault Allegations

News
Rock singer Brian Hugh Warner, known professionally as Marilyn Manson, has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.

Earlier this year, four women filed civil lawsuits against the controversial musician. Esmé Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline, Ashley Walters, and a fourth unnamed woman all claimed he abused them.

Manson and his legal team have vehemently denied these allegations, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating them.

According to reports, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, detectives today served a search warrant at Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood apartment on Monday.

On Monday morning, detectives entered Manson's residence and seized his media storage units, as reported by Deadline.

Manson was reportedly not at home during the search, but several of his possessions -- including hard drives -- have nonetheless been seized by investigators.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau Deputy Eva Jimenez confirmed to the press that a warrant was served at the singer's West Hollywood apartment, but did not share additional details about the case.

Here's what the federal lawsuit filed by Bianco says.

Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that Manson invited Bianco to Los Angeles from the United Kingdom in 2011, promising work. But when she moved into his apartment, he did not let her leave, sleep, or eat without his permission

The lawsuit says that Manson, who is referred to by his actual last name, used "fraudulent offers of movie and music video roles to convince Ms. Bianco to travel to Los Angeles, whereupon Mr. Warner then made threats of force and performed violent sexual acts on Ms. Bianco to which she did not consent."

"Mr. Warner raped Ms. Bianco in or around May 2011," the document also claims.

Manson's Defense

Shutterstock | 167502750

Manson's attorney, Howard E. King, dismissed Bianco's allegations as false and completely baseless.

"These claims are provably false," King said in a statement, accusing the actress of trying to blackmail and extort his client.

"To be clear, this suit was only filed after my client refused to be shaken down by Ms. Bianco and her lawyer and give in to their outrageous financial demands based on conduct that simply never occurred. We will vigorously contest these allegations in court and are confident that we will prevail."

Celebrity Reactions

Some celebrities have defended Manson against assault allegations, and others have expressed support for his accussers.

As TheThings reported, guitarist Wes Borland -- a former member of Manson's band -- slammed the singer.

"He's not a great guy and every single thing that people have said about him is f*cking true... They are speaking the truth," Borland said.

Alice Cooper, meanwhile, said he "never noticed that streak" in Manson. "I always believe in the word, allegations are still allegations," Cooper told NME.

Actress and Manson's ex Rose McGowan said that she is "proud" of women who have come forward.

