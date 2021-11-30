Police Raid Marilyn Manson's Home Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Rock singer Brian Hugh Warner, known professionally as Marilyn Manson, has been accused of sexual abuse by several women.

Earlier this year, four women filed civil lawsuits against the controversial musician. Esmé Bianco, Ashley Morgan Smithline, Ashley Walters, and a fourth unnamed woman all claimed he abused them.

Manson and his legal team have vehemently denied these allegations, but the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating them.

According to reports, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, detectives today served a search warrant at Marilyn Manson’s West Hollywood apartment on Monday.