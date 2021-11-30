3 Reasons Why The Packers Will Beat The Bears In Week 14

The Green Bay Packers entered the NFL season in the spotlight.

Aaron Rodgers' future was a big question mark, Davante Adams didn't sign a contract extension, and all signs pointed towards an implosion at Lambeau Field.

Fast-forward to Week 13 and not only do they have the best record in the league but they're also in a prime position to put an end to their Super Bowl drought once and for all.

But first, they'll need to get past the Chicago Bears again. That's why today, we're going to let you know 3 reasons why they'll easily beat them.