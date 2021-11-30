Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Penelope Cruz has been showing the 20-somethings they can shove it. The 47-year-old actress, busy as ever on Instagram, has been glamming up for more show-stopping looks, ones thrilling her 4.7 million followers and bringing a white-hot finish.

Posting seven days ago, the actress stunned while lounging around barefoot and indoors, with a plunging look also seeing her rock the braless finish. Cruz smoldered in a shoot for Variety - big surprise, fans have thrown her over 320,000 likes. See why below.

Stuns At 47

Scroll for the photos. They comes as the Chanel spokesperson continues her endorsements for the luxury French brand - one month ago, Cruz rocked a leggy and signature Chanel two-piece suit while attending the fashion brand's Dubai cruise event.

Opting out of tagging any brands in this post, Penelope posted photos of herself seated amid striped wooden floors and indoor planters while in a white, spaghetti-strap, and long dress with a leggy raised finish. A heaving neckline likely drew the eye for male fans.

See The Photos Below

The mom of two, married to No Country For Old Men actor Javier Bardem, quickly switched things up while in black lace and a matching hat with a swipe right, with the monochrome shoot captioned briefly - Penelope shouted out Variety and #ParallelMothers, her 2021 movie.

"Wow," one of the leading comments reads. "Class" came in from actor Josh Brolin, with supermodel Gisele Bundchen also dropping by to leave a like. "Thanks for sharing," a further fan wrote. Swipe for both pics below, scroll for more.

Looking Back On Life

Penelope, whose starring roles have brought her alongside Scarlett Johansson in Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Tom Cruise in Vanilla Sky, has been looking back at life. In 2020, she told Marie Claire:

"When I was four or five, I was already performing, and the characters in my games were always mothers. I really wanted to be a mother, for as long as I can remember. But I did it when I felt the time was right—the right time, the right person.”

Says All Women Are 'Superwomen'

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot might have the famous title, but for Cruz, all women do.

"This image society gives you—that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels," the actress continued. "No, you already are a superwoman! We’re all superwomen—those of us who have children and those of us who don’t.”

Penelope has since updated to shout out luxury brand Chanel. Her Insta is followed by stars including actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Selma Blair, plus model Irina Shayk. Follow it for more.

