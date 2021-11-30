Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Penelope Cruz has been showing the 20-somethings they can shove it. The 47-year-old actress, busy as ever on Instagram, has been glamming up for more show-stopping looks, ones thrilling her 4.7 million followers and bringing a white-hot finish.

Posting seven days ago, the actress stunned while lounging around barefoot and indoors, with a plunging look also seeing her rock the braless finish. Cruz smoldered in a shoot for Variety - big surprise, fans have thrown her over 320,000 likes. See why below.