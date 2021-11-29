Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons-For-CJ McCollum Trade 'Worth Exploring Again' For Philly, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of countless trade rumors since the 2021 NBA offseason. After taking most of the blame for their failure to reach the Eastern Conference Finals last season, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons would be leaving the Sixers. He may remain an official member of their roster in the 2021-22 NBA season, but he's highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

However, the Sixers won't trade Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of the City of Brotherly Love. In the potential deal involving the former No. 1 pick, they are seeking a package that includes an All-Star who complements Joel Embiid on the court.