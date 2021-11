Lourdes Leon is finally ready to step into the spotlight. You may know her as the “anti-social” daughter of Pop Queen Madonna and Fitness Guru Carlos Leon. Well, Lola – as her friends call her – is more than just a celebrity kid.

Lola has been a dancer since the age of three. In a FaceTime interview, she tells Vanity Fair that her mother saw a talent in her which she nurtured. Lola is an alum of the prestigious Fiorella H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.