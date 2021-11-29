Bradley Beal's Wizards Become 'Clutch' Team After Dumping Russell Westbrook

The 2021 NBA offseason marked the end of the partnership between [Washington Wizards]9https://www.inquisitr.com/category/general/washington-wizards) superstar Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook. After a lone season of working together, the Wizards decided to trade Westbrook and draft picks to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Kyle Kuzma, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson.

When news about Westbrook-to-Lakers blockbuster broke out, most people were expecting the Wizards to move Beal next. However, instead of taking a different route, the Wizards decided to remain competitive with Beal as the face of the franchise.