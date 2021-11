Not so long ago, the Brooklyn Nets were considered the clear-cut favorites to win the NBA championship.

They were supposed to have the most overpowered squad in the league with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden leading the way.

Fast-forward to today and it seems like that's no longer the case, as Irving won't play this season due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, and Harden has been far from the player he used to be during his days with the Rockets.