Inside Erika Jayne's Downsized Bachelorette Pad Amid Messy Divorce

Erika Jayne was ready for a fresh start after filing for divorce in November 2020 and ending her 20-year marriage to Tom Giradi. Saying goodbye to her luxurious $13 million Pasadena marital home, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star moved into a chic bachelorette pad in L.A.'s star-studded Hancock Park neighborhood.

Sticking around in California, the Atlanta, Georgia native reportedly rented her new place as early as January.

Although a substantial downsize from the palatial 10,277-square-foot manor she used to live in, Jayne's current residence, which she shares with her Dutch Shepard, Tiago, is nothing to snicker at. Take a peek below.