Inside Erika Jayne's Downsized Bachelorette Pad Amid Messy Divorce

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

Erika Jayne was ready for a fresh start after filing for divorce in November 2020 and ending her 20-year marriage to Tom Giradi. Saying goodbye to her luxurious $13 million Pasadena marital home, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star moved into a chic bachelorette pad in L.A.'s star-studded Hancock Park neighborhood.

Sticking around in California, the Atlanta, Georgia native reportedly rented her new place as early as January.

Although a substantial downsize from the palatial 10,277-square-foot manor she used to live in, Jayne's current residence, which she shares with her Dutch Shepard, Tiago, is nothing to snicker at. Take a peek below.

The Latest

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

Tina Turner's Versace Dress Joins The Big Leagues As NFT Art

Mark Consuelos Better Watch His Back Because He Has A Doppelganger!

Lourdes Leon Reminisces On Her First Love Timothée Chalamet

Inside Erika Jayne's Downsized Bachelorette Pad Amid Messy Divorce

1920s Spanish-Style Home

Zillow

Trading four bedrooms and five-and-a-half (six? nine? reports differ) bathrooms for a more modest three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom outfit, Jayne claimed her independence from her estranged lawyer husband by moving into a coquettish 1920s Spanish-style home near the Fairfax area. Valued at $1.5 million, the new pad is reportedly setting the Bravo star back some $9,500 a month.

Sitting on a "quiet and charming" street, the 0.15-acre property spans 2,015 square feet of living space and comes with a spacious courtyard lined with mature palm trees, its "lush tropical landscaping" offering plenty of privacy, per the listing.

While both Jayne and her 82-year-old former spouse are still facing embezzlement allegations amid their ongoing messy divorce, it looks like the singer, actress, and TV personality, who has repeatedly claimed she had no knowledge of the alleged fraud Girardi is investigated for, now has a place to get away from all the chaos. Scroll for photos of the interiors!

Celebrities

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

By Rebecca Cukier

Barrel Ceiling & Arched Windows

Zillow

With soaring ceilings, French oak hardwood floors, and a "handsome fireplace" in the living room, Jayne's new home makes for comfortable and stylish living, with plenty of cushy amenities and modern finishes.

Pictured above, the lounge room features extra-high arched windows beneath a large barrel ceiling, with numerous plants adding a pop of color to the elegant cream palette. A white marble coffee table takes center stage, flanked by two plush sofas and a couple of wood chairs by the fireplace.

A big-screen TV is mounted above the mantle and a modern chandelier sprawls across the ceiling. A large bronze bust perched atop a window-side pedestal lends character to the space.

The living room opens into a generous dining room, with French glass doors leading out into the garden from either room.

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Gourmet Kitchen & Breakfast Nook

Zillow

The residence also features an open gourmet kitchen with a marbled island and a cozy breakfast nook area. Rust-colored floor tiles are offset by sleek white cabinets and matching marble counters, with a massive white sink sitting beneath a large window overlooking the yard.

White brick walls and tasteful floral arrangements lend the space a shabby chic retro vibe, but there's nothing dated about the state-of-the-art appliances, which include Viking Double Ovens and a Sub Zero Fridge.

Likewise, the master bathroom is decorated in white tones, with a marble counter mirroring the kitchen's aesthetic. Boasting a spa tub and a separate walk-in shower, both accented by sunlit windows, the space oozes tranquility.

Meanwhile, the second bathroom is an explosion of color, with an intense banana leaf-print wallpaper and metallic gold end table, mirror frame, and faucets. A few classic photos of Marilyn Monroe decorate the verdant walls.

Cozy Master Bedroom

Zillow

Jayne's master bedroom may come with a walk-in closet, but its most eye-popping feature is the double doors opening out to a beautiful black bottom pool. With the expansive patio just "steps away," the room seems custom-designed for California living offering quick access to the swimming pool and outdoor lounge areas.

A sumptuous black-and-gold armoire lends an antique vibe to the otherwise modern interior, as seen in the selfie below.

Jayne's bedroom is perhaps the most featured room on her Instagram page, with the Bravo star often taking photos of Tiago lounging on the wood floor or in bed.

Pool & Cabana

Zillow

The L.A. property is complete with a pool cabana boasting tons of lounging space, as well as plenty of room for exercising. There's also an outdoor dining area just off of the kitchen, one whimsically decorated with string lights.

According to the listing, the home also includes a vegetable garden and barbecue area.

Jayne gave fans a tour of the place during an RHOBH episode earlier this summer when she had her creative director and her assistant over. Excitedly detailing her future decorating plans, the reality star walked the duo from room to room, sharing: "Once this rug comes in, this is gonna bring this room completely together... it's gonna be great."

Jayne also opened up about what it was like leaving her former home.

"After finding a place to go to, I dropped Tom off at work, and I went home and moved out... so I was out within the day," she said, per The Sun. "It's frightening when you think about it."

While the change must have been difficult, Jayne has reportedly made the best of it.

"Erika has been living in the house for a while. She's made it her own space and loves it," a source previously told People. "She's doing well and is happy,"

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Gemma Chan Shows Off Pizza Gains In Leggy Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Dines With Dorit Kemsley As Thomas Girardi's Laptop Is Found

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.