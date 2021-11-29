Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Contemplating Surgery

Ernesto Cova

Even though they weren't favored to win that game, the Green Bay Packers were at their finest to beat the Los Angeles Rams, making a statement at home.

More than that, Aaron Rodgers shut down all doubts about his health and his injured toe, throwing for 307 yards and a couple of scores.

Now, the Packers will head to the BYE week looking to get back to full strength, especially when it comes to their QB:

"I'm just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week," Rodgers said a couple of weeks ago, per NFL.com.

Rodgers Is Hoping To Avoid Surgery

But still, concerns about Rodgers' health are far from over.

Apparently, the legendary QB is considering undergoing surgery during the BYE week to try and fix this issue:

"The Packers made it to their bye with a win over the Rams. Now, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have to decide whether to have surgery on his broken toe," reported Yahoo Sports. "He told after the game that the fractured pinkie toe “felt good most of the game,” but that he will undergo more testing in the morning. A decision then will be made on whether he needs surgery."

Having Surgery Wouldn't Be That Bad

Nonetheless, undergoing surgery midseason wouldn't be the end of the world for Rodgers or the Packers.

The procedure would be minor so he would be in line to start on Sunday Night Football when the Packers play the Chicago Bears, his favorite victim.

Rodgers had to receive several painkilling injections during the game vs. the Rams and the lingering issue could only get worst if he doesn't act right now. Should he decide to undergo surgery, he'd have two weeks to get back to full strength.

Packers Need To Get Healthy

The BYE week was long overdue for Matt LaFleur's team. The Packers have struggled with injuries for some time now.

Aaron Jones was far from his explosive self on Sunday, and they could be without veteran wideout Randall Cobb for some time after he exited Sunday's game with a groin injury.

Also, they need to get David Bakhtiari back in pads as soon as possible, as the offensive linesmen will be key to preserving Rodgers' health throughout the final stretch of the season.

The Best In The North

Even amid all the injuries, controversies off the field, and narratives about Rodgers and the organization; the Packers have been the team to beat in the NFC this season.

Currently sitting at a 9-3 record, the Cheeseheads still have a tough road ahead of them with games with the Bears, Ravens, Browns, Vikings, and Lions on deck.

They hold a 2-game lead over the Vikings for the first spot in the division and trail the Cardinals by just 0.5 games for the best record in the NFL, so maybe this will be the year they finally get over the hump.

