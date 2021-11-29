Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Contemplating Surgery

Even though they weren't favored to win that game, the Green Bay Packers were at their finest to beat the Los Angeles Rams, making a statement at home.

More than that, Aaron Rodgers shut down all doubts about his health and his injured toe, throwing for 307 yards and a couple of scores.

Now, the Packers will head to the BYE week looking to get back to full strength, especially when it comes to their QB:

"I'm just going to have to get to the bye and hope I can get some healing over the bye week," Rodgers said a couple of weeks ago, per NFL.com.