The New England Patriots did it again.

Even though plenty of the public thought the Tennessee Titans could cover the 7.5-point spread on their trip to Foxborough, the home side proved again why they're the hottest team in the NFL.

The Pats had a nearly-perfect offensive display and their defense continued to dominate.

Bill Belichick's side was in control of the game from start to finish and made a strong statement ahead of their divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills with a 36-13 win.