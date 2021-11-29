Vikings News: Dalvin Cook's Injury Update Is Far From Encouraging

Sports
Shutterstock | 249825454

Ernesto Cova

Injuries are a part of sports, especially in contact games like football.

Unfortunately, this NFL season hasn't been the exception to that rule, and the Minnesota Vikings could face the more important part of the season without their best offensive player.

Florida State product Dalvin Cook was carted off the field during their road loss to the San Francisco 49ers and wasn't able to come back.

More worryingly, it seems like the injury could be far worse than originally expected, per initial reports.

The Latest

Jalen Hurts Takes The Blame For Eagles' Loss To Giants

Vikings News: Dalvin Cook's Injury Update Is Far From Encouraging

Cowboys Get Amari Cooper And CeeDee Lamb Back But Lose Mike McCarthy

Bradley Beal's Wizards Become 'Clutch' Team After Dumping Russell Westbrook

NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send James Wiseman To Spurs For Jakob Poeltl & 2024 1st-Round Pick

Cook's Season Could Be Over

The superstar running back fell awkwardly after crashing with 49ers' Kenny Givens, hurting his shoulder.

That was Cook's "healthy" shoulder, so he might not be able to play at all going forward:

"Note: #Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is already playing with a torn labrum on one side, source said. He’ll have tests today to see if he tore the other side," reported Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cook had 39 yards on 10 carries and a fumble before leaving the game in the second half.

Sports

NBA Rumors: This Is What The Ejected Pacers Fans Told Lakers' Star LeBron James

LeBron James wasn't having any of the disrespect.

By Ernesto Cova

Kirk Cousins Explains Epic Blunder

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kirk_Cousins.jpg

That wasn't the only thing that went wrong for the Vikings on Sunday.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins starred in one of the most hilarious bloopers of the season, lining up behind his guard instead of the center on a crucial fourth-and-goal play.

When asked about the incident, Cousins couldn't help to take the blame for the play and the wasted timeout:

“We just didn’t get lined up properly and the play clock was winding down. I was just moving, trying to get everybody settled up and just got under the wrong guy," Cousins said, per ProFootballTalk.

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Reportedly 'Broke' As Sixers Continue To Hold Out Payments

Packers Star Aaron Rodgers Fuels Controversy Again With Comments On MVP Award

Mike Zimmer Calls Out 49ers Players

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:160110-Z-NH313-005.jpg

It was an overall poor outing for the Vikings when they most needed a win.

They caught a break with a huge kick-off return to get back in the game after being down two scores.

However, they still struggled to march down the field and had a couple of costly turnovers. But according to head coach Mike Zimmer, the 49ers had plenty of help from the officials all day long:

"These guys hold all the time," Zimmer told the press, as quoted by ClutchPoints.

The Vikings Aren't Done

Shutterstock | 2867314

The Vikings were coming off a huge divisional win against the Packers but, as it's usually happened under Zimmer's tutelage; they just can't seem to string good games together.

Even so, they still have a big shot at clinching a Wild Card spot. They have a couple of games against the Bears ahead of them and will also face the Lions before the end of the season.

Obviously, losing Cook would be a massive blow for the offense, as putting all responsibility on Kirk Cousins' arm hasn't exactly paid off for them.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Miley Cyrus Distracts Instagram With Tongue-Flick Photo

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Gemma Chan Shows Off Pizza Gains In Leggy Minidress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.