Vikings News: Dalvin Cook's Injury Update Is Far From Encouraging

Injuries are a part of sports, especially in contact games like football.

Unfortunately, this NFL season hasn't been the exception to that rule, and the Minnesota Vikings could face the more important part of the season without their best offensive player.

Florida State product Dalvin Cook was carted off the field during their road loss to the San Francisco 49ers and wasn't able to come back.

More worryingly, it seems like the injury could be far worse than originally expected, per initial reports.