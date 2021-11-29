NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send James Wiseman To Spurs For Jakob Poeltl & 2024 1st-Round Pick

Since he was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around young center James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors may have said on numerous occasions that they considered Wiseman part of their long-term future but with the team currently in a win-now mode, most people believe that they are better off using him as the main trade chip to improve their roster around Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.