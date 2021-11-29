NBA Rumors: GSW Could Send James Wiseman To Spurs For Jakob Poeltl & 2024 1st-Round Pick

One of the potential trade partners for the Warriors in the deal involving Wiseman is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a hypothetical trade idea that would enable the Warriors to trade Wiseman to San Antonio in exchange for a "win-now help."

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending Wiseman to the Spurs in exchange for a package that includes Jakob Poeltl and a 2024 first-round pick. If the trade becomes a reality, it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.