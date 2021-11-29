Tina Turner's Versace Dress Joins The Big Leagues As NFT Art

When Grimes earned $6 million from selling NFT, we thought that was the peak. I'm here to say we all thought wrong! Thanks to her stylist Wayne Scot Lukas, Tina Turner's iconic Versace slip dress is the newest NFT. Lukas says he designed the 1997 dress draped in Swarovski crystals with the late Gianni Versace. He expressed his irritation towards Donatella Versace for 'stealing' his credit. According to Lukas, "Tina hated Versace, she was all about Armani."

It's a whole thing because Donatella claimed to design the dress with her brother Gianni in her British Vogue interview. Maybe we'll get the tea soon.