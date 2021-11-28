Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga All Love These Sky-High Platforms

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga loves platform heels. And the higher they are, the better. For much of her career, she’s been strutting around in her signature Pleaser platform boots, but nowadays it looks like a new shoe brand has captured Mother Monster’s fashion-loving heart.

That brand is D’Accori, whose towering platform sandals have been experiencing a steep rise in popularity this year, thanks to a post-lockdown thirst for glamour. Aside from Gaga, the label’s sky-high heels have been seen on the feet of fashionable celebs like Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.

Lady Gaga’s Bronze Pair

Shutterstock | 564025

Deep in the promo circuit of her new movie House of Gucci, Gaga has been putting on quite the sartorial display from London to Milan, New York to Los Angeles. During a screening in London on November 10, the star, who plays Patrizia Reggiani in the film, teetered on a pair of bronze D’Accori “Belle” platforms, which feature strappy vamps and dramatic hourglass-shaped heels. These looked like they were made for the platform-loving Gaga, and they matched her slinky cutout dress perfectly, too!

Ariana Grande’s Sparkly Black Pair

When D’Accori launched this year, Grande lost no time in getting her first pair. The Thank U, Next singer also chose the “Belle” in a hue that the label describes as “galactic black” because of its sparkly finish. Grande appears on D’Accori’s Instagram wearing the trendy footwear along with sheer black tights and a short silver sequined dress. She must have loved the shoes so much because she got another pair, this time in lavender blonde, to wear to an episode of The Voice in October.

Dua Lipa’s Lavender Blonde Pair

Shutterstock | 564025

Another celeb fan of the D’Accori “Belle” platforms? Dua Lipa, who like Grande chose a lavender blonde pair for a date night with boyfriend Anwar Hadid in New York City in September. The Levitating singer looked quite the fashion plate in her trendy, sky-high heels, which she teamed with a pearl-embellished denim corset top and matching straight-leg jeans. Incidentally, the “Belle” is not the only D’Accori shoe that’s Dua Lipa-approved. She’s been seen wearing the brand’s “Roux” heels as well.

The New It Shoe

Instagram | D'ACCORI

With Gaga, Grande and Lipa as fans, we might as well call the D’Accori “Belle” the new It shoe. But with ankle-breaking five-plus-inch heels, can anyone other than those three actually walk comfortably in them? In this Vogue article, the brand’s founder Mo D’Accori describes them as “super comfortable” because they’re not heavy at all in spite of their chunky looks. “The way [the shoe] complements the foot and leg is all part of my vision,” he says. “I want women to feel fabulous.”

