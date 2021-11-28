Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga All Love These Sky-High Platforms

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga loves platform heels. And the higher they are, the better. For much of her career, she’s been strutting around in her signature Pleaser platform boots, but nowadays it looks like a new shoe brand has captured Mother Monster’s fashion-loving heart.

That brand is D’Accori, whose towering platform sandals have been experiencing a steep rise in popularity this year, thanks to a post-lockdown thirst for glamour. Aside from Gaga, the label’s sky-high heels have been seen on the feet of fashionable celebs like Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.