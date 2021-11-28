Draymond Green Shares Message For Emotional Klay Thompson After Warriors Beat Blazers

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

It has been more than two years since Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson played his last game in the NBA. After suffering an ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was forced to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. The five-time NBA All-Star was supposed to rejoin the Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season, but his return to the court was postponed after he acquired an Achilles tendon injury during the 2020 NBA offseason.

As of now, Thompson is already showing a massive improvement in his recovery and is expected to play on the court soon.

Klay Thompson Becomes Emotional In Warriors' Win Over Blazers

Wikimedia Commons

Thompson was with the Warriors when they recently played against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite not having Thompson and James Wiseman on the court, the Warriors still managed to secure an easy 118-103 victory over the Trail Blazers. However, though most of his teammates were celebrating after the game, the veteran shooting guard became emotional.

According to Alex Shultz of San Francisco Gate, Thompson was captured sitting alone on the bench for 20 minutes with a towel draped over his head.

Draymond Green Explains Klay Thompson's Recent Action

Wikimedia Commons

Most people perceived Thompson's recent action as a way of showing how frustrated he was that he wasn't able to join the Warriors on the court. In a post-game interview, Warriors power forward Draymond Green said that it only showed how much Thompson loves the game of basketball.

"I don’t know many people that love basketball the way Klay loves basketball, that loves competing the way he loves competing," Green said. "...He’s just a competitor. One of the biggest competitors I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Stephen Curry Says Klay Thompson Is Currently In Hardest Part Of Recovery

Wikimedia Commons

Warriors point guard Stephen Curry perfectly knew what Thompson is going through. Like other superstars, Curry has also dealt with numerous injuries since he entered the NBA. With his nearing return to the court, Curry said that Thompson is currently facing the "hardest part" of his recovery.

"Him getting closer to than he's ever been to getting back on the floor, I kind of predicted this would be the hardest part of his journey," Curry said. "He's got the basketball back in his hands every day, he's feeling like himself, he's playing pickup and is around our practices... but he's still not on the court."

Klay Thompson Expected To Make Warriors More Dangerous

Even without one of their best players, the Warriors are currently establishing an impressive performance in the 2021-22 NBA season. After recently defeating the Trail Blazers, the Warriors are now on a six-game winning streak, sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference with a league-best 17-2 record. It would still take time for Thompson to regain his confidence and return to his All-Star form.

However, once he returns to his old self and builds chemistry with Curry and Green, the Warriors are expected to be a more dangerous team to face on the court this season.

