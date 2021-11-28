Draymond Green Shares Message For Emotional Klay Thompson After Warriors Beat Blazers

It has been more than two years since Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson played his last game in the NBA. After suffering an ACL injury in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson was forced to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. The five-time NBA All-Star was supposed to rejoin the Warriors in the 2020-21 NBA season, but his return to the court was postponed after he acquired an Achilles tendon injury during the 2020 NBA offseason.

As of now, Thompson is already showing a massive improvement in his recovery and is expected to play on the court soon.