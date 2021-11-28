Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian Romance

Machine Gun Kelly has been all over the news lately for various reasons. The biggest headline about him, of course, is his PDA-filled love affair with Megan Fox. Then there’s his big win at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21. And then there’s his public bromance with Pete Davidson, who’s getting a lot of attention himself thanks to his hot new relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of Davidson and Kardashian, an Entertainment Tonight reporter spoke to Kelly about the duo as he walked the AMAs red carpet last week. Scroll for the details.