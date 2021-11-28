Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian Romance

famous relationships
Wikimedia

Fatima Araos

Machine Gun Kelly has been all over the news lately for various reasons. The biggest headline about him, of course, is his PDA-filled love affair with Megan Fox. Then there’s his big win at the 2021 American Music Awards on November 21. And then there’s his public bromance with Pete Davidson, who’s getting a lot of attention himself thanks to his hot new relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Speaking of Davidson and Kardashian, an Entertainment Tonight reporter spoke to Kelly about the duo as he walked the AMAs red carpet last week. Scroll for the details.

The Latest

These Were Chris Evans’ Most Famous Hookups Before Selena Gomez

NBA Rumors: Keeping Seth Curry Long-Term Should Be 'Top Priority' For Sixers

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To Pete Davidson-Kim Kardashian Romance

NBA Rumors: Lakers Would Have Formed Superteam If Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Happen

NFL Rumors: Coach Matt LaFleur Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Status For Packers-Rams Game

The Kelly-Kardashian Connection

It’s worth noting that the Skims mogul isn’t the only Kardashian that’s connected to Kelly in some way. The Bloody Valentine singer and his ladylove Fox are also friends with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. So if there’s one person who could spill some inside info on the Kardashian-Davidson romance, that would be Kelly, right?

Back to the AMAs red carpet. As Kelly stopped to talk to the reporter, she said, “Your boy Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, how happy are you for him?”

Movies

Chris Evans' 'Purest' Relationship Is Not With Selena Gomez

Fans catch the 'couple' wearing matching sweaters.

By chisom

His Comment On The Kardashian-Davidson Romance

The amusing exchange was captured on video and posted on Entertainment Tonight’s Twitter account with the caption, “Machine Gun Kelly couldn't help but crack a smile when asked about his bud Pete Davidson's relationship with Kim Kardashian.” After hearing the question, Kelly, who looked flamboyant in an embellished black top with a matching spiked choker, immediately covered his mouth with his hand and said, “No comment,” four times before walking away. Well, that was emphatic, but also telling if you ask me.

How Much Does Pete Davidson Earn Per Episode of SNL?

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

His AMAs Win

But now that the Kardashian-Davidson relationship has been confirmed, there’s probably no need to bug Kelly about it anymore. He would go on to win the Favorite Rock Artist award that night, beating out AJR, All Time Low, Foo Fighters and Glass Animals. In his acceptance speech, he said, “To all the aspiring musicians—the one who wants to play an instrument, wants to rap, wants to sing…I read a headline that said the age of the rock star is dead. But it looks pretty alive to me.”

Sharing The Red Carpet With His Daughter

Now those who were hoping for an ultra-sexy display from Kelly and Fox on the AMAs red carpet might have been disappointed at the latter’s absence (apparently, she was filming in Europe). But we thought it was pretty sweet that Kelly chose his daughter Casie Colson Baker as his plus-one for the night. He shares the 12-year-old cutie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon. For the event, she wore a black cutout dress and accessorized with a chain-strap bag, and the father-daughter tandem looked adorable on the carpet as they locked pinkies.

Read Next

Must Read

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Dua Lipa Admires Her Success In Tight Versace Pants

January Jones' Dating History: Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher, Jim Carrey & More

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.