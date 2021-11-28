NFL Rumors: Coach Matt LaFleur Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Status For Packers-Rams Game

Since suffering a massive defeat at the hands of the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, rumors have been swirling around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his availability for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers may have started their game against the Vikings but a few minutes before the first half ended, he was seen leaving the field due to a toe injury.

Though it wasn't severe, it puts his availability for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams into question.