NFL Rumors: Coach Matt LaFleur Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Status For Packers-Rams Game

Basketball
Shutterstock | 66756

JB Baruelo

Since suffering a massive defeat at the hands of the Kirk Cousins-led Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season, rumors have been swirling around veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his availability for the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers may have started their game against the Vikings but a few minutes before the first half ended, he was seen leaving the field due to a toe injury.

Though it wasn't severe, it puts his availability for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Rams into question.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Lakers Would Have Formed Superteam If Russell Westbrook Trade Didn't Happen

NFL Rumors: Coach Matt LaFleur Reveals Aaron Rodgers' Status For Packers-Rams Game

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Russell Westbrook For John Wall, Says Former NBA Exec

Olivia Jade Folds Leg In Cheeky Glitter Minidress

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Worries In Sunkissed Car Snap

Coach Matt LaFleur Says Aaron Rodgers Will Play In Packers-Rams Game

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

After their game against the Vikings, Rodgers has missed all the Packers' three practices, making some people believe that he would be on the sideline when the team faces the Rams on Sunday night. However, a few days before their Week 12 faceoff, there has been some good news regarding Rodgers' status. According to Ryan Wood of Green Bay Press-Gazette on Twitter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Rodgers would be starting in their upcoming game against the Rams.

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Blockbuster Warriors-Mavericks-Raptors Trade Would Send James Wiseman To Toronto

According to Fansided's Hoops Habit, the Warriors could engage in a three-team trade to add three veteran big men to their roster.

By JB Baruelo

Aaron Rodgers' 'COVID Toe'

Wikimedia Commons

When news about his injury surfaced around the league, there have been speculations that Rodgers was dealing with a "COVID toe." It's worth noting that the veteran quarterback's toe started to become an issue when he underwent a COVID-19 quarantine. Recently, Rodgers has broken his silence regarding the rumors surrounding his toe injury.

To prove that he's really suffering from an injury that is not related to COVID-19, Rodgers showed his "fractured toe" to reporters, according to Madeline Coleman of Sports Illustrated.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Trade DeAndre Jordan, Talen Horton-Tucker & Kendrick Nunn For Harrison Barnes

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Knicks For Kemba Walker, Julius Randle & Mitchell Robinson In Proposed Deal

Aaron Rodgers Calls Out WSJ Reporter For 'Disinformation'

The reports about his "COVID toe," which was originally appeared on Wall Street Journal, didn't sit well with Rodgers. Aside from denying the report, the veteran quarterback also called out the reporter who spread the "disinformation" about him.

“That’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “I have a fractured toe. So, I expect a full apology from Molly Knight and whoever her editor was. I did get a kick out of reading that article. That was very, very interesting, but I had never heard of COVID toe before."

Aaron Rodgers Targets Wrong Reporter

Rodgers undeniably has every right to be angry, but it seems like he pointed his anger at the wrong person. In his recent statement, the veteran quarterback called out Molly Knight, a former writer of The Athletic, when the one who really wrote the "COVID toe" article was Andrew Beaton of Walls Street Journal.

On Twitter, Knight said that she didn't write the "COVID toe" article about Rodgers, adding that she doesn't work for Walls Street Journal. As of now, Rodgers is yet to correct his statement or issue an apology to Knight.

Read Next

Must Read

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Leggy Dior Minidress

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Unicorn Birthday Gains

Dua Lipa Admires Her Success In Tight Versace Pants

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.