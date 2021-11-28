NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Russell Westbrook For John Wall, Says Former NBA Exec

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of James, Davis, and Westbrook, they are still struggling to consistently win games.

As of now, the Lakers have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 10-11 record.