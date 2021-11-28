NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Explore Trading Russell Westbrook For John Wall, Says Former NBA Exec

The Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook with the hope that pairing him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis would strengthen their chances of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season. Despite having the "Big Three" of James, Davis, and Westbrook, they are still struggling to consistently win games.

As of now, the Lakers have lost six of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 10-11 record.

Former NBA Execs Suggests Russell Westbrook-For-John Wall Trade

If they think that adding Westbrook is doing more harm than good for their team, it wouldn't be surprising if the Lakers decide to move him again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. In a recent appearance on The Bills Simmons Podcast, former Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris made an interesting trade suggestion for the Lakers featuring Westbrook.

According to Voulgaris, the Lakers should explore sending Westbrook back to the Houston Rockets in exchange for veteran point guard John Wall.

“I’m giving you the only team [Timberwolves], this is it we have no other teams unless it’s Lakers’ Westbrook for Wall yet again,” Simmons said, as quoted by Heavy.com.

Lakers Capable Of Making Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade Happen

The Ringer's Bill Simmons believes that the Lakers-Rockets trade involving Westbrook and Wall is a long shot, especially knowing that the latter is yet to play a single game in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, Voulgaris said that the Lakers are one of the few teams in the league that could pull blockbuster trades that most people don't think would ever happen.

“I mean, never underestimate the Lakers’ ability to make a trade that people think no one else would make,” Voulgaris told Simmons. “They’re definitely the team that does that. They make it happen.”

Lakers Start A New Experiment With John Wall

Swapping Westbrook for Wall won't give the Lakers 100 percent assurance that it could make them a better team in the 2021-22 NBA season. Westbrook and Wall are almost similar players. Both veteran stars are on the wrong side of 30 and have massive salaries that run until the 2022-23 NBA season.

However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Wall could provide more consistency for the Lakers on the offensive end of the floor. Compared to Westbrook, he commits lesser turnovers and is more efficient from the three-point range. Last season, he averaged 20.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Rockets Unlikely To Keep Russell Westbrook

The Rockets would definitely love to get rid of Wall and his massive salary but if they ever decide to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Lakers, they are highly unlikely to keep Westbrook on their roster. Aside from the fact that he once demanded a trade from the team, Westbrook no longer fits with the Rockets, who are the initial phase of the rebuilding process in the post-James Harden era.

In the potential deal that would send Wall to Los Angeles, the Lakers and the Rockets would likely need to find a third team that will absorb Westbrook's lucrative contract.

