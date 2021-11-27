Brian Laundrie Autopsy Report: Experts Shed Light On Overlooked Detail

News
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

Damir Mujezinovic

Couple Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito went on a road trip this summer, but Petito never returned home.

The 22-year-old's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park in September. As for Laundrie, he came back home, but disappeared as soon as his girlfriend was reported missing.

Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. He died of suicide, after shooting himself in the head.

But many have overlooked one key detail in Laundrie's autopsy report, according to experts.

The Latest

Olivia Jade Folds Leg In Cheeky Glitter Minidress

Lisa Rinna's Daughter Delilah Worries In Sunkissed Car Snap

Brian Laundrie Autopsy Report: Experts Shed Light On Overlooked Detail

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Rockets For Three Players & Two First-Round Picks

Leg Thought To Be Brian Laundrie's Has Been Identified

Autopsy Report

As reported by WPBF, the medical examiner said in his report that Laundrie committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

However, the autopsy report also said that additional information "may not be made public or released until the law enforcement investigation is complete."

It was this sentence that caught the attention of two renowned law enforcement experts, former FBI Agent Stuart Kaplan and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg.

But what does this mean exactly, why is information being withheld from the public?

News

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Khloe Kardashian is being slammed for weighing in on the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

By Damir Mujezinovic

Ongoing Investigation

According to Kaplan, the autopsy report suggests that "law enforcement is still actively investigating whether perhaps other crimes may have been committed."

It seems as though law enforcement is investigating whether someone helped Laundrie escape and hide, according to Kaplan, who noted that this could be why the time and date of Laundrie’s death have not been released.

"I think they want to figure out who said what at what particular time and see whether or not that, in fact, is consistent with the overall facts," Kaplan said.

Armed Father-Daughter Duo Protect Anti-Rittenhouse Protesters

Real Life Gucci Girlfriend Speaks Out

Additional Charges

If someone lied to investigators and helped Laundrie escape "that could be a serious crime... at the federal level that's a felony," Aronberg said.

"They’re going to try to figure out more details about what happened and if anyone else was involved. The last thing they want is for some accomplice to go free," Aronberg continued, noting that nobody was ever charged in connection with Petito's murder.

As The Inquisitr reported, some have speculated that Laundrie received help from his parents Chris and Roberta, which could open them to charges.

Unanswered Questions

[YouTube][Newsnationnow]

Kaplan and Aronberg agreed that there are a number of unanswered questions in this case.

The notebook that was found near Laundrie's remains could provide some answers, especially if it contains a confession, but it could also just deepen the mystery, they said.

As Aronberg put it, "this may be one of those instances where the public never gets the answers that they are seeking."

The gun Laundrie used to kill himself was never found, but it is highly likely it just floated away in the water, according to the two experts.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Stuns Showing Off Baggy Valentino Jeans Gains

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Dua Lipa Admires Her Success In Tight Versace Pants

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.