Brian Laundrie Autopsy Report: Experts Shed Light On Overlooked Detail

Couple Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito went on a road trip this summer, but Petito never returned home.

The 22-year-old's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park in September. As for Laundrie, he came back home, but disappeared as soon as his girlfriend was reported missing.

Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton reserve in Sarasota County, Florida. He died of suicide, after shooting himself in the head.

But many have overlooked one key detail in Laundrie's autopsy report, according to experts.