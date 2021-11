Lisa Rinna's model daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin has raised an alarm in a recent Instagram photo. The daughter to 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa got a massive shout-out from her mother ahead of the weekend, with a sunkissed and bronzed-up photo showing her all made up and very much glowing while inside her car.

Fans, who never fail to rip Lisa (or her daughters) apart, were quick to find issue with the photo, although plenty of likes - including a celebrity one - came in.