Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Salma Hayek has been proudly showing off her latest achievement - they just don't stop. The 55-year-old actress, still in the news amid the release of new movie House of Gucci, is fresh from landing herself the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an achievement marked on Instagram last week and raking in mega likes.

Hayek, this year also starring in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, rocked a dangerously low-cut and leggy dress to pose by her star, although it was - as ever - a class act from the Mexican.

She's A Total Star

Scroll for photos, ones showing the mom of one joined by her nearest and dearest - including 14-year-old daughter Valentina. The Academy Award-nominated actress was all smiles and looking flawless as her gallery opened with her seated by the star, on the ground, and rocking a very busty and plunging black dress with a structured bolero jacket, silver embellished bust accents, plus a below-the-knee skirt finish.

Salma was in sky-high black heels, also rocking massive diamonds as she flaunted her cleavage and smoldering good looks.

See The Photos Below

Posed photos also brought teen daughter Valentina wearing a faux fur-lined black minidress and knee-high boots - Salma does not regularly appear with her daughter and the social media shares featuring her are rare.

"There it is!!! We’re all made of stardust #grateful @hwdwalkoffame @imagerybyoscar @stargirl_stuff," a caption read, with fans leaving over 1 million likes. The Frida star also gushed over fans in her speech, stating: "Find something to love, because the one thing that I stayed for was for the love of cinema."

Says 'Be Your Best'

The MCU star, whose 2021 also brings The Eternals as she stars alongside 46-year-old Angelina Jolie, added:

"If you think you aren't good at it like I did, make yourself good at it. It doesn't have to be the movies. Be your best at everything you do."

Hayek further recalled a moment a knife was pulled on her and a group of friends while on Hollywood Boulevard, saying:

"Every time I thought about Hollywood Boulevard, this is what I remember. And the truth is that when I went home that night, I thought, 'What am I doing here? Nobody wants me. I almost got killed today,'" then addressing her Mexican heritage.

'They Want Me In My Country'

Hayek, who has been candid and open about anti-Hispanic hate in Hollywood, added that she'd encountered strangers displaying racist behavior towards her. The now-U.S.-based star stated: "I said, 'Nobody wants me here. They want me in my country.' But I stayed."

Salma's update quickly gained comments - "Brightest star you are," the top one reads. A like also came in from Good Girls actress Christina Hendricks. Salma then made headlines for an eye-popping and swimsuit clad hammock photo - just scroll for it.

