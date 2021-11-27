Salma Hayek Announces Big Win In Plunging Dress

Salma Hayek has been proudly showing off her latest achievement - they just don't stop. The 55-year-old actress, still in the news amid the release of new movie House of Gucci, is fresh from landing herself the 2,709th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an achievement marked on Instagram last week and raking in mega likes.

Hayek, this year also starring in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, rocked a dangerously low-cut and leggy dress to pose by her star, although it was - as ever - a class act from the Mexican.