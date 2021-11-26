Christmas Parade Killer Darrell Brooks' Criminal Record

Hundreds of families gathered in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday evening for the traditional Christmas Parade, when Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through a series of barricades and plowed through the crowd.

Brooks' bloody rampage left six dead and over 60 injured, with his youngest victim being an 8-year-old boy named Jackson Sparks.

The murders shook the nation, with many wondering why Brooks was a free man given his extensive and disturbing criminal record.

Read more about the many crimes Brooks committed over the years below.