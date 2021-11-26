Facebook Slammed For Censoring Kyle Rittenhouse Posts

News
[CBS Morning][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

The social networking platform Facebook is said to heave nearly three billion active users, at least 200 million of which are based in the United States.

In recent years, the tech giant caved to pressure from lawmakers and cracked down on alleged political disinformation.

When 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two and wounded one person during last year's Black Lives Matter protests, Facebook made sure to remove posts justifying his actions.

Now that Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, critics are demanding accountability from Facebook.

The Latest

'New York Post' Blasts Facebook

The New York Post Editorial Board this week accused Facebook of embarking on a campaign of censorship after the Rittenhouse shooting.

"The blackout went far and wide: Facebook actively policed its users for pro-Kyle Rittenhouse posts and removed the content. It even targeted posts from legal scholars arguing the merits of his self-defense case," the paper wrote.

Even the posts that were not completely removed were virtually impossible to find, which showed that Facebook is not actually in favor of free speech, according to The New York Post.

News

Unprecedented Censorship

Shutterstock | 262622494

Dan Gainor, vice president of the Media Research Center, told the outlet that Facebook even manipulated its search engine results to exclude pro-Rittenhouse posts.

"One of the big things that they did was manipulate the search engine so you couldn’t even find any references to Kyle Rittenhouse. They’re out of touch with normal people," Gainor said.

At the time, Facebook said it does not allow "symbols, praise or support of dangerous individuals or organizations."

"We define dangerous as things like: terrorist activity, organized hate or violence, mass or serial murder, human trafficking, criminal or harmful activity," the company explained.

Declaring Rittenhouse Guilty

By removing pro-Rittenhouse posts and describing him as a mass murdered and terrorists before the trial even took place, Facebook essentially declared the 17-year-old guilty, according to The New York Post.

The paper concluded that something has to be done about Facebook and other technological companies.

"Social media now qualify for various legal protections by claiming to be 'neutral platforms.' Yet Big Tech is developing a strong record of suppressing the truth in the service of clear political bias. Something has to change."

Universities

According to The Atlantic, universities across the country have also refused to stay neutral.

Many universities have issued statements criticizing the jury in the Rittenhouse case for establishing that the defendant acted in self-defense, claiming that Rittenhouse got away with murder because of "white supremacy."

"If administrators were doing their jobs, faculty and students would freely air a wide variety of viewpoints and have opportunities to better understand one another’s diverse perspectives," The Atlantic's Conor Friedersdorf wrote.

"Instead, many administrators are preemptively imposing their preferred narratives," he added.

