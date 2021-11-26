Facebook Slammed For Censoring Kyle Rittenhouse Posts

The social networking platform Facebook is said to heave nearly three billion active users, at least 200 million of which are based in the United States.

In recent years, the tech giant caved to pressure from lawmakers and cracked down on alleged political disinformation.

When 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse killed two and wounded one person during last year's Black Lives Matter protests, Facebook made sure to remove posts justifying his actions.

Now that Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges, critics are demanding accountability from Facebook.