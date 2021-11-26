'RHOBH': Here's How Lisa Rinna's Late Mom Lois Was Honored At Her Thanksgiving Celebration

Lisa Rinna's mom, Lois Rinna, died after suffering a stroke earlier this month. And, as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, Lois was present, in heart.

On Instagram, after sharing a number of throwback photos and videos of her late mother, many of which featured Lois dancing, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a sweet photo of a placard that read, "Lois."

"This was the sweetest most unexpected moment tonight behind my place card was a card for Lois. We all cried. Thank you [Stephanie Asher] for a beautiful Thanksgiving," she captioned the pic.

Keeping Her Mother's Memory Alive

Lisa also shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story regarding her Thanksgiving festivities, and the grief she's been experiencing in the weeks since she lost her mom.

"Let's keep this candle burning for all of our loved ones who can't be with us this Thanksgiving," one of her messages, which came from the Sun Gazing page on Instagram, read.

Another post of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member offered a different way to look at grief and came from Adam Grant on Twitter.

Lois Rinna's 'RHOBH' Cameos

In his Twitter post, Adam had written, "Many people see grief as pain. They avoid it, suppress it, or race to process it so they can expel it from their lives."

He then offered what he described, and many agreed, to be a "beautiful alternative" to grieving.

"Here's a beautiful alternative: Grief is unexpressed love. Holding onto it is a way of staying close to the people we've lost," he stated.

Lisa was quite close to her mom and often, she was seen on RHOBH.

Andy Cohen Honored Lois

During an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live' that followed Lois' passing, host Andy Cohen honored Lisa's mom with a series of throwback clips from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"I want to take a minute to acknowledge Lisa Rinna's mom Lois, who sadly passed yesterday," Cohen stated. "We've always loved Lois and her appearances on the Housewives of Beverly Hills. I want to take a look back at a few of our favorite moments from her time on the show."

Amelia Hamlin's Thanksgiving Tribute To Lois

As mom Lisa honored her late mother on her Instagram Story, Amelia did the same on her page, where she shared a message about her grandmother.

"Never had so many things to be grateful for... love each [and] every one of you. Counting all of my blessings today... only person I'm missing is my Lo Lo," she wrote.

Lisa and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates are currently in production on the upcoming 12th season of the reality series, which is expected to begin airing on Bravo sometime in 2022.

