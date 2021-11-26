'RHOBH': Here's How Lisa Rinna's Late Mom Lois Was Honored At Her Thanksgiving Celebration

Lisa Rinna's mom, Lois Rinna, died after suffering a stroke earlier this month. And, as she celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, Lois was present, in heart.

On Instagram, after sharing a number of throwback photos and videos of her late mother, many of which featured Lois dancing, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a sweet photo of a placard that read, "Lois."

"This was the sweetest most unexpected moment tonight behind my place card was a card for Lois. We all cried. Thank you [Stephanie Asher] for a beautiful Thanksgiving," she captioned the pic.