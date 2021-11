The Green Bay Packers entered the NFL season with more questions than answers.

They didn't know whether this was going to be Aaron Rodgers' final season at Lambeau Field and their tough loss in Week 1 made us all think that this was going to be a very long season for the Cheeseheads.

But given the way they've played thus far, it's clear that they're one of the biggest favorites to come out of the NFC. And they'll need to prove that in Sunday's clash against the Los Angeles Rams.