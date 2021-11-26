NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Calls Out Refs, Sends A Message For The Haters

The Dallas Cowboys just lost their third game in the past four weeks.

They couldn't get past the Las Vegas Raiders, who were riding a three-game losing streak of their own, falling 36-33 in overtime.

But even if the Cowboys didn't live up to the expectations and made plenty of avoidable mistakes, the referees had a big influence on the outcome of this game.

They called a whopping 28 penalties for 176 total yards, including multiple crucial defensive pass interference calls that could've completely changed momentum.