For years, fans, head coaches, analysts, and even players have questioned NFL referees and their decisions.

But even if that's a part of the job, it's hard to defend what went down between the Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

The referees called a whopping 28 (yeah, that's twenty-eight) penalties for a combined 276 yards and one nullified touchdown.

Eventually, the Raiders made the most of the easy-whistles to march down the field and get a 36-33 win in overtime.