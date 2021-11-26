Olivia Wilde's Kids Are 'Crazy About' New Beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde's 7-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy have reportedly taken a big shine to their's mom's new boyfriend, Harry Styles. Dishing on the close relationship between the Booksmart director's two kids and her new man, whom Olivia, 37, has been dating since the beginning of the year, an insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine that the little ones "are crazy" about the 27-year-old pop star.

Fan videos from Harry's San Diego concert last week certainly prove that Olivia has seamlessly blended her and her beau’ families, showing the House alum and her kiddos dancing alongside Harry's mom, Anne Twist, to his tunes.

'A Kid At Heart'

As it turns out, Olivia's two kids, whom the actress and filmmaker shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 46, adore spending time with the English singer. The trio often engages in fun activities together, with a source telling Life & Style that Harry “enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the insider continued.

While the Tron: Legacy actress has yet to share pics of the adorable trio on her Instagram page, Otis and Daisy were spotted at Harry's latest Love On Tour concert on November 15. Keep scrolling for the vid!

Concert Fun

Proving they are Harry's biggest fans -- and youngest -- fans, Olivia's little ones were filmed by one concertgoer as they danced the night away at the former One Direction singer’s San Diego gig last Monday.

Footage of the kiddos running around their mom in the audience was shared on Twitter the following day. Check it out below.

In another heartwarming moment caught on camera, Otis was seen dancing with Anne, 53, as her Grammy-winning son sang “What Makes You Beautiful.” The duo held hands while they danced, with Anne spinning Otis around the dance floor at one point. Keep scrolling for the video!

Blended Families

Meanwhile, Olivia hasn't missed her Don’t Worry Darling co-stars concerts this year, coming out to his shows to support her man. When she couldn't make it herself, she sent her folks, Andrew and Leslie Cockburn, and her younger brother, Charlie, to be there for Harry's October 3 performance in New York City.

The O.C. alum also had her close friends were in the arena at his October 4 concert, per US Weekly.

Her signs of love and appreciation toward the "Watermelon Sugar" singer also extended to her choice of outfit for the Gucci “Love Parade” fashion show earlier this month, when Olivia appeared to sport Harry's cross pendant, Page Six is reporting. Check out the look on the Vigilante star's Instagram feed below.

Co-Parenting Aces

Although Olivia and the father of her children have both moved on romantically with other people, the former couple reportedly maintains a close bond and is dedicated to co-parenting Otis and Daisy as harmoniously as possible.

In a 2018 interview with US Weekly, Jason shared the secret to being a good parent was “staying around.”

“Being present is a good quality,” said the SNL star. “At least I’ll know how I screwed them up!”

Likewise, Olivia dished on how she balances work and family time by focusing on things “day by day, step by step.”

“I think it’s just biting off as much as you can chew, you know, slowly and incrementally,” she told the outlet in 2019. “And I think [it’s] knowing what you’re getting yourself into.”

