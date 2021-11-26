Olivia Wilde's Kids Are 'Crazy About' New Beau Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde's 7-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy have reportedly taken a big shine to their's mom's new boyfriend, Harry Styles. Dishing on the close relationship between the Booksmart director's two kids and her new man, whom Olivia, 37, has been dating since the beginning of the year, an insider exclusively told Life & Style magazine that the little ones "are crazy" about the 27-year-old pop star.

Fan videos from Harry's San Diego concert last week certainly prove that Olivia has seamlessly blended her and her beau’ families, showing the House alum and her kiddos dancing alongside Harry's mom, Anne Twist, to his tunes.

Scroll for the vids!