Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week of all charges pertaining to his shooting of three individuals in the summer of 2020.

Rittenhouse, who was just 17 years old at the time, killed two people and wounded one during the Black Lives Matter protests in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury in Rittenhouse's case determined that he acted in self-defense, but many believe the young man is actually guilty of homicide.

Media star Khloe Kardashian is now coming under fire for apparently complaining about the verdict.

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out

As reported by Fox News, in a tweet published on November 20, Kardashian seemingly commented on the jury's decision to acquit Rittenhouse of all charges.

"Speechless and disgusted!!" Kardashian wrote on Twitter, prompting outrage and criticism from other social media users, many of whom pointed out that she stayed silent amid the tragedy that occurred during rapper Travis Scott's concert earlier this month at the Texas Astroworld festival.

At least eight people were killed and dozens injured at Scott's concert, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Reactions

"What are u referring to? The innocent lives that were lost at Travis’s concert, or….????" one Twitter user wrote to Khloe Kardashian.

"There are people that died in travis scott concert . We’re not gonna forget about them . Sorry !! ..." another person added.

A third Twitter user wrote: "Astroworld? Self created drama? A trial you didn’t watch? So many options."

"Yes speechless and disgusted what happened at Travis Scott Astroworld concert so many innocent lives lost!!!!!" a fourth critic wrote to the celebrity.

Inappropriate Posts

Previously, Khloe was slammed for posting sultry photographs to her social media after the Astroworld tragedy.

According to Page Six, Khloe posted several "sexy" pictures to Instagram as people were mourning those killed during Travis Scott's concern.

People were outraged, with one Instagram user writing "Read the room. The first Astroworld victim was buried yesterday."

"Completely tone deaf," a second person wrote to Khloe Kardashian.

"How can you even post after the AstroWorld, so UNCARING," another individual wrote, slamming the TV star.

Rittenhouse

Many expected Rittenhouse to embrace his newfound fame after being acquitted, but he has since his trial irked conservatives with his comments.

Per The Associated Press, in an interview with Fox News' host Tucker Carlson, Rittenhouse said that his case had "nothing to do with race."

"It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," Rittenhouse told Carlson, stressing that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I’m not a racist person. I support the BLM movement, I support peacefully demonstrating," he said.

