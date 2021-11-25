Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted last week of all charges pertaining to his shooting of three individuals in the summer of 2020.

Rittenhouse, who was just 17 years old at the time, killed two people and wounded one during the Black Lives Matter protests in the town of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The jury in Rittenhouse's case determined that he acted in self-defense, but many believe the young man is actually guilty of homicide.

Media star Khloe Kardashian is now coming under fire for apparently complaining about the verdict.