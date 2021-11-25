Kendall Jenner Hikes Up Bare Leg From A Hammock

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 2131613

Rebecca Cukier

Kendall Jenner has been dangling from a hammock and raising a leg while shouting out a brand both sister Kim Kardashian - and singer Selena Gomez - adore. The 26-year-old supermodel and reality star is fresh from hitting 200 million followers on Instagram, although she wasn't quite there yet when a summer 2021 post saw her name-drop Jacquemus.

Kendall, who also fronts brands including oral care company Moon and luxury Italian designer Versace, went super-leggy, also reminding fans she's super-fit. Check it out below.

The Latest

Hailey Bieber Shares The Secret To Maintaining A Balance In Her Life

Zendaya Stuns Showing Off Baggy Valentino Jeans Gains

Gigi Hadid Flaunts Tiny Waist In Unzipped Versace Jumpsuit

‘Squid Game’ Smuggler Sentenced To Death In North Korea

Kaley Cuoco Has Ridiculous New 'Trailer Rules' While Filming On Set

Stuns For Jacquemus

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos. Jacquemus, known for its oversized shirt-dresses and deconstructed designs, has been spotted on the likes of mogul Rihanna alongside the aforementioned names. The brand is likely paying a pretty penny for KUWTK star Kendall, who posed backed by a wooden wall and kicking back while in a yellow and red hammock.

Raising a bare leg, the brunette rocked a neutral-colored and bandeau bralette, plus aqua socks and solid hiking boots, with fans definitely seeing her sculpted arms.

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus All Cheek In Fishnet Suspenders And Fluffy Coat

Miley Cyrus Shows Major Cheek In Street Suspenders & Slippers

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

The Alo Yoga face, shooting the camera a direct gaze, drove fans to swipe right, where she was seen in a cropped and underboob-flashing top, likewise-cropped jacket, plus low-slung jeans worn over black briefs. Taking to her caption, Jenner wrote: "New @Jacquemus campaign," also shouting out her photographer.

The post has now topped 3.7 million likes, with fire emoji filling the comments section. Kendall followed up with another bandeau and ab-flashing look, this time donning a pink skirt. More after the photos.

Dakota Johnson Impresses Fans In Plunging Suspender Underwear

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

'Overworked' In Anxiety Reveal

Shutterstock | 2131613

May 2021 marked Kendall opening up on her mental health - she joins models including Bella Hadid when it comes to anxiety reveals.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kinda what set it out of control in a way," she said, adding: "I've had times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart's failing and I can't breathe and I need someone to help me. Sometimes I think I'm dying, sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really...yeah, intense and scary.”

Admits She's Blessed

Acknowledging her wealthy upbringing and being raised in wealth, the Adidas partner continued:

“There is going to be those people that say, ‘Oh, OK, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?’” she said. “I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle—I'm a very blessed girl.”

Kendall has since launched her 818 tequila brand as she joins sister Kylie Jenner, plus siblings Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian in running a business.

Read Next

Must Read

Inside Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin's $12.5 Million Malibu Home

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

Ariana Grande Flaunts Tiny Waist In Leggy Versace Miniskirt

Inside Kaley Cuoco's 'Monochrome' $12 Million Hidden Hills Home

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Rainy Weather In Leather Minidress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.