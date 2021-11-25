Melissa Gorga's Appearance Worries In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Shutterstock | 644176

Rebecca Cukier

Melissa Gorga is raising eyebrows in an Instagram share showing off her killer style. The 42-year-old reality star and clothing designer has been making headlines both for her fashion sense and recent podcast launch announcement, but it was the New Jersey-based star herself causing havoc in this specific photo.

Posting on November 17, The Real Housewives of New Jersey face stunned in a pleather mini dress flaunting her toned legs, and the response had users asking plenty of questions. Melissa was even likened to 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian.

Looking Like Kim K?

Scroll for photos. Melissa has, indeed, been pulling off a bit of a Kim K of late - the Envy by Melissa Gorga founder has been rocking waist-length braided ponytails of late, also upping her contouring game.

Posing indoors and going sleeveless in a v-neck and floaty faux leather mini dress in black, Melissa sent out a plump pout and her high cheekbones, also sporting simple wrist jewelry for a low-key finish. A total of two photos were shared - keep scrolling for them.

Taking to her caption, the mom of three wrote: "Tell me if you loved The Ultimate Girls trip!!!! Tell me everything!!! 💥💥💥 You can watch episodes now on @peacocktv !!! #rhugt."

While a like came in from fellow reality star Larsa Pippen, not everyone was sending the thumbs-up. "Wow… how much work have you had done?" a popular comment reads. "Too much work," another user replied. That said, some weren't prepared to see the star bashed, and they defended her. More below.

'She Looks Amazing'

Also weighing in was a user shading Gorga and writing: "She was very naturally pretty. She keeps altering and it is getting worse and worse. SHE NEVER needed to change a thing. I get wanting a few things here and there, but whatever she did after last season is nail in the coffin."

Then again, others backed her up, saying she looks "amazing" and telling the haters to stick to their own business. Similar questions have recently been thrown at stars including singer Jessica Simpson.

Fans See Kim Kardashian

Also coming in were remarks likening Melissa to KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian. "Gee your looking more and more like Kim Kardashian," a follower told her. In fact, one fan even admitted they'd done a double-take on a recent photo, replying:

"You know I did see a picture on another post and thought for a second it was Kim kardashian and realized it was Melissa. I love Melissa but prefer the less cosmetic one."

The post topped 25,000 likes overall.

