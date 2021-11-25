Melissa Gorga's Appearance Worries In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Melissa Gorga is raising eyebrows in an Instagram share showing off her killer style. The 42-year-old reality star and clothing designer has been making headlines both for her fashion sense and recent podcast launch announcement, but it was the New Jersey-based star herself causing havoc in this specific photo.

Posting on November 17, The Real Housewives of New Jersey face stunned in a pleather mini dress flaunting her toned legs, and the response had users asking plenty of questions. Melissa was even likened to 41-year-old mogul Kim Kardashian.