It's not a secret that LeBron James has always been one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA.

He had a target on his back since day one for all the comparisons to Michael Jordan, and some fans will never seem to respect him regardless of what he accomplishes.

That was in a full display last night when the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Indiana Pacers and a couple of fans sitting courtside crossed the line with The King, leading to their ejection.