Elizabeth Hurley All Treat In Plunging Versace Dress

Elizabeth Hurley has been showing the 20-somethings they can shove it. The 56-year-old model and Austin Powers actress has been big-time upping her designer game this year - while her heyday in the 1990s brought "that" Versace dress, it's just as sizzling decades later. Hurley was just one of many celebrities this year gracing the Versace/Fendi "Fendace" Fashion Show, and the look wasn't exactly covered-up.

Posting to Instagram, the ex to Hugh Grant shared her stunning look. See why fans rushed to hit "like" below.

Fendace Time

Posting for her 2.2 million Instagram followers in early fall, Liz shared stunning shots of herself by a hotel room window as she outfitted her curves in a very clingy and largely gold dress.

Shouting out Versace's iconic Renaissance-esque motifs, the dress came with pops of gold and tan, also very cut-out at the chest, with Hurley seen flaunting her famous cleavage. The model had gone long-sleeved with a matching collar detail, plus she was all dolled up with a shiny lip and hoop earrings.

A swipe right, meanwhile, brought the swimwear designer strutting through a hotel hallway and once again showing off her sizzling dress. Taking to her caption and seemingly very excited by the show she'd been invited to, the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder wrote: "On our way to the fabulous #fendaceshow @versace @fendi @mrkimjones @donatella_versace 😘😘."

The Fendace Show turned out to be star-studded, including appearances from Dua Lipa, Demi Moore, Emily Ratajkowski, and others. Scroll for more after the photo and video.

Not Exactly A Newb

1994 marked Hurley fronting media outlets for "that" Versace dress - a safety-pin number donned for the premiere of the movie Four Weddings and a Funeral. Speaking in 2018, Elizabeth revealed:

"A few years ago, I got a lot of calls wondering what I thought of the dress' 20th birthday. I have to say, I hadn't known it was the dress' 20th birthday - that was news to me. I'm delighted a dress I wore might be something someone would think about, but it wasn't really that big a deal to me at the time."

Closet Full Of Gianni Versace's Stuff

The British bombshell continued: "I always remember a Versace one that Gianni made for me which was gold mesh with these big piette sequins on them which were hot pink and gold,” adding: “I've still got it, I've still got all my dresses. I wouldn't get into them now but I still have them."

Versace is now fronted by stars including "Prisoner" hit-maker Dua Lipa and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The label is also adored by rapper Nicki Minaj and reality queen Kim Kardashian.

