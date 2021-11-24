Dave Chappelle Nominated For Grammy Award Amid 'Cancel Culture' Backlash

Comedian Dave Chapelle's latest Netflix special The Closer, which was released in October, continues to garner attention from both members of the press and the American public.

In the special, Chapelle made a number of controversial remarks about the LGBTQ community, taking aim at trans individuals and suggesting they are too thin-skinned to accept even the most light-hearted jokes.

LGBTQ advocates, members of the trans community, and several Netflix employees tried to "cancel" Chapelle, but he has nonetheless been nominated for a Grammy Award.