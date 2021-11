Even though the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season, there's always the feeling that it can all go downhill in the blink of an eye.

America's Team has struggled to replicate its success from the past and some are still skeptical about this revamped squad.

That's why they should leave no room for error. And having a star like Amari Cooper missing games over not being vaccinated for COVID-19 is the complete opposite of that.