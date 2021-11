That's why, following his fight with Pistons' youngster Isaiah Stewart, Stephen A. Smith made the most of the opportunity to take a shot at The King.

The often controversial pundit had one of his lengthy rants on First Take, talking about how players have never been afraid of LeBron James:

"It had me thinking because, in all the years that I've covered the league, we talk about the Jordan's of the world, the Kobe's of the world, people like that," Smith said on the show. "You saw LeBron when he first came into the league, you saw LeBron when they got to the Finals, they were facing, taking pictures, and being jovial and all of that other stuff."

"LeBron James is too phenomenal and too great not to be incredibly respected," Smith added. "But in my estimation, from the people that I've spoken to covering the league, he’s never been feared."