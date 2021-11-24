Melissa Gorga Says 'RHONJ' Season 12 is 'Definitely Crazy'

Melissa Gorga and the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are on the cusps of a return to Bravo with the 12th season of their reality show and during an interview with Page Six on November 22, the mother of three teased a drama-filled season.

“It’s definitely crazy. There’s moments in there [where] I was like, ‘Wow, I thought we were way past that’ — especially when you think everyone’s happy now and in love bubbles,” she said, giving a nod to Teresa Giudice's relationship with Luis Ruelas.