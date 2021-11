The Golden State Warriors went from being one of the best teams in the NBA and making it to the NBA Finals five years in a row to not even making the playoffs.

Adding D'Angelo Russell to replace Kevin Durant didn't work out the way they expected but it still put them in a great position for the future.

By trading him away to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors eventually landed the 2nd overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, meaning they'd have the right to land standout prospect James Wiseman.