NFL Rumors: Cowboys' Dak Prescott Gets Real On Amari Cooper's Vaccination Status

We're living in complicated times nowadays.

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on every single aspect of our day-to-day life, and not even sports were safe from its burden.

The NFL's health and safety protocols have allowed the show to go on through the pandemic. But still, some teams and players haven't been able to be out there on the gridiron, either due to health or personal issues.

That's the case with Dallas Cowboys' star Amari Cooper, who decided not to get the vaccine and will now face the consequences.