Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

A mere two years after moving in, Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber said goodbye to their first marital home earlier in February.

The celebrity couple bought the place shortly after tying the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, with Architectural Digest reporting they sold the 0.2-acre Beverly Hills estate at a loss.

After shelling out $8.5million for their 6,132-square-foot love nest, Justin was already looking for buyers as early as October 2019. The Canadian pop star, 27, even asked his Instagram followers if they wanted to snag the house, and threw in all of the furniture to sweeten the deal.

Scroll for photos of Justin and Hailey's former residence, which they ended up unloading for $7.995 million.

Nicknamed 'The Tropics'

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Giving fans an extensive tour of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion back in 2019, Justin revealed why the Beverly Hills home was nicknamed "The Tropics."

In a snap of the downstairs basement, which included an Art Deco-style bar, wine cellar, foosball table, and a home theater inspired by the nearby Beverly Hills Hotel, Justin showed off a statement banana leaf-print wallpaper complete with a "The Tropics" neon sign.

"Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?" the "Peaches" singer captioned the Instagram post, given below.

He also shared a shot of the cozy lounge room featuring an elegant hanging chair and a huge portrait of the couple hanging on the wall.

"Whoever wants to buy my home reach out," read that post, followed by about a dozen other views of the trendy interiors. Scroll for the pics!

Monterey Colonial Home

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Nestled on a quiet and unassuming cul-de-sac just off the main Benedict Canyon drag, the Monterey Colonial home that Justin and Hailey used to live in was built in the 1930s. The manse was completely remodeled in 2017, with one real estate source describing the glamorous California-style residence as "a very unique property," per People.

With subtle white walls and oak floors, the lavish manor was centered around a sunken living room with custom built-ins, gold-and-marble coffee table and lush velour sectional beneath a large "I Love You" art print. Sliding glass doors led to a private backyard outfitted with luxurious amenities, such as a fireplace and barbeque area, an infinity-edge pool, a large patio, and a cabana enclosed by olive trees.

Numerous fluffy rugs, candles, and fresh-flower vases generously scattered about the spacious, well-lit interiors balanced off the sleek furnishing and modern appliances, creating a homey vibe, as seen in the slew of photos posted by the "Yummy" singer

"I'll sell it with all the furniture. MAKE AN OFFER," Justin announced on Instagram at the time.

Arcade Vibe

Justin Bieber | Instagram

Boasting an open-plan kitchen with white oak cabinets, breakfast bar, and bay window, the stately mansion featured multiple fireplaces -- including a marble one in the master bedroom -- as well as a private library, a walk-in-shower with bathmats from Justin's Drew House line, and roomy master bathroom with a soaking tub and dual vanities.

A bounty of arcade games lent character to the impressive home, ranging from a "Super Shots" machine and a LEGO character on the living room wall to an array of KAWS figures displayed in glass cases at the bottom of a staircase lined with colorful skateboards.

Justin took time to photograph all the interesting details as he tried to peddle the home on social media, while also sharing snaps of the swanky bathroom and gorgeous exposed-beam vaulted ceiling in the bedroom.

Upgraded To A Bigger Place

Justin Bieber | Instagram

The pictures (and the decision to pack house) came just 13 months after Justin and Hailey scored the property, with the couple enlisting the help of Ariana Grande's real estate agent husband Dalton Gomez to sell the Beverly Hills home, per House Beautiful.

The Biebers officially listed their first marital home in October 2020, two months after splurging on another, much bigger, house also in Beverly Hills. Their current residence is a 11,145-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom manor for which they forked out just under $26 million -- three times what they paid for their former love nest.

The couple also owns a sprawling 101-acre estate in Ontario, Canada, which set them back $5 million. Justin and Hailey acquired it a few weeks before getting hitched in 2018, with the pair famously having a second, grandiose wedding in September 2019.

