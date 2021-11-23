Inside Hailey & Justin Bieber's Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

A mere two years after moving in, Justin Bieber and his supermodel wife Hailey Bieber said goodbye to their first marital home earlier in February.

The celebrity couple bought the place shortly after tying the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, with Architectural Digest reporting they sold the 0.2-acre Beverly Hills estate at a loss.

After shelling out $8.5million for their 6,132-square-foot love nest, Justin was already looking for buyers as early as October 2019. The Canadian pop star, 27, even asked his Instagram followers if they wanted to snag the house, and threw in all of the furniture to sweeten the deal.

Scroll for photos of Justin and Hailey's former residence, which they ended up unloading for $7.995 million.