NBA Rumors: Mavericks-Clippers Trade Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Los Angeles

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Mavericks brought Porzingis to Dallas with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would make them a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, in his first two seasons with the Mavericks, the Latvian center has failed to live up to expectations from the team's second-best player.

As of now, the Mavericks are yet to make Porzingis available on the trading block but since the 2021 NBA offseason, there's a growing belief that they would use him as a trade chip to improve their roster around Doncic.