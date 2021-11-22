NBA Rumors: Mavericks-Clippers Trade Would Send Kristaps Porzingis To Los Angeles

Basketball
Shutterstock | 64736

JB Baruelo

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Mavericks brought Porzingis to Dallas with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would make them a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, in his first two seasons with the Mavericks, the Latvian center has failed to live up to expectations from the team's second-best player.

As of now, the Mavericks are yet to make Porzingis available on the trading block but since the 2021 NBA offseason, there's a growing belief that they would use him as a trade chip to improve their roster around Doncic.

Porzingis To LA Clippers

Wikimedia Commons

One of the teams that could express strong interest in acquiring Porzingis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the Los Angeles Clippers. According to Diego Vergel de Dios of ClutchPoints, the Clippers could get Porzingis by offering the Mavericks a trade package that includes Marcus Morris Sr. and one of Eric Bledsoe and Serge Ibaka.

"Dorian Finney-Smith and Morris Sr. would be a sensational forward tandem that could guard the best wings in the Western Conference," de Dios wrote. "Adding either Serge Ibaka or Eric Bledsoe to the deal to make the salaries match would benefit the Mavericks as well. Ibaka could play the four or the five as he can space the floor as well, while Bledsoe could be a much-needed ball handler and facilitator that could help Doncic throughout the season."

'Big Three' With Paul George & Kawhi Leonard

Wikimedia Commons

Porzingis may have disappointed in his first two seasons in Dallas, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the same thing would happen when he takes his talent to Los Angeles. Having a fresh start with a new team may help Porzingis regain his confidence and return to his All-Star form.

When he's 100 percent healthy, the successful acquisition of Porzingis would enable the Clippers to form a "Big Three" with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, who is expected to return from an injury in the second half of the season.

On-Court Impact With Clippers

The potential arrival of Porzingis in Los Angeles is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would be an upgrade over Ivica Zubac and Ibaka at the Clippers' starting center position, giving them a young big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc.

Aside from his floor-spacing ability, Porzingis is also a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a great rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he's averaging 20.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Will The Proposed Mavericks-Clippers Trade Happen?

If the Mavericks struggle to consistently win games in the second half of the 2021-22 NBA season, there's indeed a possibility for them to explore trading Porzingis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. However, it remains a big question mark if the trade package that includes Morris Sr. and one of Ibaka and Bledsoe would be enough to convince the Mavericks to send the Latvian star to Los Angeles.

If ever they consider moving Porzingis, it would likely be in a deal that would enable them to land an All-Star caliber player who would complement Doncic on the floor.

