Sydney Sweeney Looks Smoking Hot In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 1296406

Rebecca Cukier

Sydney Sweeney is all legs and on fire in a thigh-skimming minidress, one big-time impressing her 3.7 million Instagram followers last week. The White Lotus actress is fresh joining co-star Alexandra Daddario and others at the Men of the Year event hosted by GQ - posting to social media with her look, the blonde went angelic in white, but she made sure fans saw her famous pins.

The annual event hosted by the magazine also included stars from Nicolas Cage and Dan Levy to Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams. See Sydney's look below.

Stuns In White Minidress

Shutterstock | 227007705

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Sweeney's profile continues to rise this year - the Euphoria actress is a firm favorite as million watch The White Lotus, and her Instagram following is rising as a result.

Sharing an official photo op three days ago, Sweeney stunned white in a one-shouldered and floaty white minidress, one boasting swirl and embellished accents, plus a leggy length. She posed with her long hair worn down, warming makeup accentuating her cheekbones, plus a rosy lip. More after the snap.

Taking to her caption, the 24-year-old Washington native wrote: "GQ." She gained over 465,000 likes, including one from country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Her share directly follows a likewise leggy one - here, the star rocked a baby pink Rodarte miniskirt and matching jacket while going classically elegant as she enjoyed a "girl's night out." That shot caught the eye of Mad Men alum January Jones, with actress Kate Bosworth also calling Sydney "pretty pretty."

When It Isn't Straight-Forward

Shutterstock | 673594

Summer 2021 brought Sweeney in the news as she addressed hateful comments left to her appearance - the actress took to video mode to fire back, stating:

“I would never actually do this. Like ever. But I think it’s really important for people to see how words actually affect people.”

In tears, she added: “I know how everyone says ‘you can’t read things!’ or ‘you shouldn’t read things!’ But like I’m a f-cking person…. People need to be nicer on social media. Cause it’s really f-cked up.”

Brands Loving Her

While The White Lotus co-star Alexandra Daddario gets snapped up by clothing brand Alo Yoga amid her Clinique skincare deal, Sydney is also upping her endorsement game. The star has, for quite some time, been a brand ambassador for mogul Rihanna's Savage x Fenty line - she's also been shouting out some of the fanciest labels around.

On September 1, she posed all legs while in a sizzling Dolce & Gabbana minidress. A few days prior, it was high-end label Oscar de la Renta.

