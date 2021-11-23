Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

Celebrities
Shutterstock

Rebecca Cukier

Alexandra Daddario just keeps on wowing - this time, in a figure-hugging and lacy black dress showing off her killer figure.

The White Lotus actress, 35, has been making fall 2021 headlines as brands and magazines invite her to glam events - alongside attending multiple In Style bashes, the Baywatch bombshell has been hitting up the red carpet for charitable causes, with November seeing her invited by Baby2Baby, an organization providing impoverished children with diapers, clothing, and necessities. Check out the photos below.

The Latest

Melissa Gorga Sizzles In Latex Pants Amid Big Career Announcement

Alexandra Daddario Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Black Dress

Erika Jayne Escapes To Mexico In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Kaley Cuoco Shares 'Flight Attendant' Struggles

Miley Cyrus vs. Ariana Grande: Who Has The Bigger Salary For 'The Voice?'

Stuns In All-Black Look

Shutterstock | 176678526

Scroll for the photos. Baby2Baby boasts quite the celebrity backing, from actress Jennifer Garner to The Good Place star Kristen Bell.

Posting for her 20 million+ followers seven days ago, Daddario shared three shots from her night as she rocked a sleeveless, lace-accent, and partially-sheer black dress, one boasting lacy trim detailing, plus a v-neck finish. The actress flaunted her waistline, but she likewise drew attention via her icy-blue eyes, plus a bold red lip. Swipe for all three photos below, scroll for more.

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Popular Sitcom

Kaley Cuoco Announces She's Joining Another Sitcom

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, the True Detective alum told fans: "Thank you @baby2baby for all the amazing work you do and for having me last night! 💇🏻‍♀️ @themartyharper 💄 @nikkideroest." Over 800,000 likes have been left.

Gaining a similar amount of likes in October was a photo of Daddario in a monogrammed Versace dress - here, the star shouted out the luxury Italian label, writing: "Thank you @instylemagazine for having me! It was BADASS. And @versace for matching shoes with the dress. And @laurabrown99 for letting me sit on your lap."

Rebel Wilson Sparks Thigh Gap Storm In Unzipped Swimsuit

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Instagram Following Shooting Up

Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra, now influencing for Alo Yoga - the sportswear brand adored by sitcom star Kaley Cuoco is fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner - has been racking up the Instagram followers as 2021 brings popular HBO series The White Lotus.

Inching her way towards 21 million Instagram followers, Alexandra is now followed by a range of celebrities, from actress Bella Thorne and Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland to Britney Spears' hubby-to-be, personal trainer Sam Asghari. Co-star Sydney Sweeney also keeps tabs on her.

Showing Her Charitable Side

The Baby2Baby appearance follows Daddario shouting out Care this year.

"This #DayoftheGirl, let's bridge the #digitaldivide for 2.2 billion youths who don’t have internet access, preventing them from accessing jobs and education. Send a CARE Package and invest in GIRLS! @CAREorg," the actress wrote as she shared a video of herself. The non-profit "works to save lives, defeat poverty, and achieve social justice by putting women and girls in the center. "

The latest sees Alexandra sharing a post showing her ice-skating. See it below.

Read Next

Must Read

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Leggy Shorts By A Window

Chanel West Coast Celebrates Miami Sun In Cheeky Bikini

Miley Cyrus Honors Dolly Parton With '80s-Inspired Gucci Look

Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Toned Body

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Rocks Plunging Bralette For New Gig

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.